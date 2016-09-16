Wreck The Club with Sluggers & Spank Rock’s Explosive ’15 Hours’

Mysterious Miami production outfit Sluggers has teamed up with Spank Rock for their club-shattering new collaboration “15 Hours,” out now via Insomniac Records.

For this bass-fueled throbber, Spank Rock lays down slick verses over Sluggers’ growling low-end and distorted vocals. Sizzling synths rise and fall with the track’s deft push-pull dynamics, with bass rumblings paving the way to all-out explosions of booming drops and clever interplay between Spank Rock’s raps and the bouncing instrumental.

Listen to the track below.