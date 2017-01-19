Winter NAMM ’17: DJ Debuts Flood the Floor

Anaheim, Calif. – Over 90,000 music-industry professionals—manufacturers, distributors and retailers—are expected to attend the Winter NAMM show today through Sunday, Jan. 22. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, the annual exhibition/trade show will see hundreds of product and technology debuts. Of course, the DJ segment of the market—playback, studio, PA, lighting and accessories—will enjoy its share as well.

As usual, Testa Communications—publisher of DJ Times and ClubWorld magazines—will be there with a dedicated exhibition booth (#5034). Testa will also produce Convention TV @ NAMM, which will provide on-the-spot show coverage.

Onto the Exhibit Floor: Pioneer DJ will debut the DDJ-SZ2, an upgraded version of its flagship Serato DJ controller. Coming bundled with the latest version of Serato DJ, the plug-and-play unit also comes with Pitch ‘n Time DJ and Serato Flip expansion packs and it includes such features as dual USB ports, Slip Mode, Needle Search Pad, Sound Color FX, Oscillator (Noise, Drop, Laser and Siren sounds) and peak limiter.

Multi-brand company inMusic will offer several debuts, including three DJ-specific products from Denon DJ. The SC5000 Prime DJ media player includes a hi-def, multi-touch display, the ability to analyze music files on the fly (including beatgrid and musical key), dual-layer decks and 8-inch jogwheel. The VL 12 Prime direct-drive turntable features plus/minus 8- to 50-percent pitch adjustment, switchable low- and high-torque settings and an S-shaped tone arm. The X1800 Prime 4-channel DJ mixer includes dedicated Sweep and BPM FX controls, dual USB audio connections for software and audio devices, and Expressive EQ—DJs can choose Classic or Isolation modes and an Adjustable Filter Resonance Control.

American Music & Sound, U.S. distributor for a variety of pro-audio brands, will debut several products from key DJ-gear manufacturers. From England’s Allen & Heath, AM&S will debut the Xone:P5 performance mixer, which features analog sound with digital connectivity. The unit’s Xone:Xcite FX suite includes delays, reverbs, modulators, flangers and distorters. The 4+1-channel mixer also comes equipped with 3-band EQ, high-quality internal soundcard and Xone: Sync MIDI clock engine.

Another AM&S brand, Germany’s Reloop, will unleash three new products. They include: the MXON 4 hybrid DJ controller, a plug-and-play unit for use with Serato DJ and Algoriddim djayPRO platforms; the RMX-90 DVS audio interface for Serato DJ, which features 12 Beat FX, channel filters, USB hub and MIDI support; and the Ortofon Concorde VIBE turntable cartridge, which includes an elliptical stylus.

L.A.-based lighting manufacturer ADJ expects to introduce the POW-R BAR65 power block, which includes six surge-protected AC power sockets, a 4-port USB 3.0 hub for mobile device and a 6-foot cord. Related company American Audio will debut the BL-40 and BL-60 headphone models and the VPS-20, VPS-60 and VPS-80 vocal microphones for stage, studio and mobile entertainers. Additionally, the company will unveil its WU-419V 4-channel wireless microphone system, which includes four mics, four color-coded rings, a wireless receiver, two detachable antennas and a power cable.

Lighting maker Chauvet DJ will debut four effect units. They include FXpar 3, FXarray Q5, Rotosphere Q3 and the Helicopter Q6.

Blizzard Lighting will debut three new products. They include: Turbo Scan, a 150-watt LED scanner; LOOK, a dual-beam LED fixture with aura effects; and Kryo Mix CMY, a 3-in-1 beam/spot/wash moving-head fixture.

Cosmic Truss, a subsidiary of GLP, will debut a pair of lighting truss accessories. They include the F31 Modular Stirrup drop-down accessory and the F34 Top Mount substitute for the generic truss totem.

StompLight will debut its innovative StompLight DMX Pro lighting effect pedal. Perfect for mobile DJs and musicians alike, the portable, sound-activated, battery-powered unit offers stage lighting with simple foot control and four effects.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s report on new products from the pro-audio, studio and accessories segments of the DJ market.