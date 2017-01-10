Win Tickets to Cielo’s 14th Anniversary Party feat. Jody Wisternoff + Sleepy & Boo

For more than a decade, Cielo has routinely showcased the finest house and tech-house in New York’s Meatpacking District, and the club is throwing a very special celebration of its 14th anniversary on January 21.

Anjunadeep regular and Way Out West co-founder Jody Wisternoff will headline the anniversary party, promising a night that covers the spectrum between hazy progressive house to soulful deep cuts. Wisternoff will be joined that evening by Basic NYC duo Sleepy & Boo, who will also bring their own Illusion residency back to Cielo the week before for a double-header of killer club offerings.

Tickets can be purchased here, as well.