Win Tickets to Booka Shade’s NYC Show & a ‘Movements 10’ Vinyl

Booka Shade are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their celebrated LP Movements, and the duo is bringing the milestone to New York this weekend with a show at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple on Friday.

The duo is wrapping up a US tour coinciding with the release, having traveled to Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and more. This Friday’s show sees them bringing their revered live show to the Brooklyn Masonic Temple, giving New Yorkers a rare opportunity to catch them alongside house favorite Doorly.

One lucky reader will a pair of tickets to the boys’ show on Saturday, as well as vinyl copy of their recent Movements 10 release featuring remixes from Nils Frahm, Eats Everything, Jonas Rathsman, Dennis Ferrer, and more. All you have to do to enter is use the PromoSimple widget below by Thursday, December 1 at 4 PM EST.