Win a Pair of Custom UE Reference Remastered In-Ear Monitors

Step up your production game by entering for chance to win a pair of custom Ultimate Ear Reference Remastered in-ear monitors!

The Reference Remastered in-ear monitors were developed in tandem with Capitol Studios’ engineers, guaranteeing a high-resolution listening experience that ensure top-notch mixes and productions. Offering expanded highs and lows as well as True Tone Drivers that expand the frequency range and deliver a flat response to 18KHz, the in-ear monitors represent the pinnacle of studio experiences.

We’ve teamed up with the UE team to give one lucky reader a pair of these bad boys. Simply use the widget below to register for your chance to win or head here for more information.