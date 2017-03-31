Win a Meet & Greet + Tickets to Galantis in New York City

We’re just days away from Galantis’ April cover of DJ Times to hit newsstands, but we’re celebrating early by giving New York-based fans of the Swedish duo a chance to win a meet & greet to one of their shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 7-8.

Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw (better known as Style of Eye) are bringing their robust live performance setup—as detailed in the April issue of DJ Times—to the legendary NYC venue, fresh off the release of their latest single “No Money.” The pop-gone-big-room pair is ready to pack the house two nights in a row with special guest and collaborator Hook N Sling for what promises to be one of the biggest dance events in the city this month.

To commemorate Galantis’ debut DJ Times cover, we’ve teamed up with the boys to give a pair of passes and a special meet & greet to one lucky reader. All you have to do to enter is utilize the PromoSimple widget below by Thursday, April 6 by noon EST. You can also purchase tickets to the show here.