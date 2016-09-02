Win A Backstage M&G with Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Paul van Dyk to Celebrate ‘We Are’

Trance titans Paul van Dyk and Alex M.O.R.P.H. have just unleashed their fiery collab “We Are” (out now via VANDIT Records), and they’re now giving fans a rare opportunity to win a backstage meet & greet with a new contest.

One winner from North America, Europe & the UK Australia, Asia, South America, and South Africa will be selected for the unique opportunity, with all entries due by 11:59 PM EST on September 12, 2016.

Full contest entry information is below.