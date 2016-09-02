Win A Backstage M&G with Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Paul van Dyk to Celebrate ‘We Are’
Trance titans Paul van Dyk and Alex M.O.R.P.H. have just unleashed their fiery collab “We Are” (out now via VANDIT Records), and they’re now giving fans a rare opportunity to win a backstage meet & greet with a new contest.
One winner from North America, Europe & the UK Australia, Asia, South America, and South Africa will be selected for the unique opportunity, with all entries due by 11:59 PM EST on September 12, 2016.
Full contest entry information is below.
The time is right to join together in peace and humanity.
Trance titans Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Paul van Dyk want to see who you are!
It’s easy:
1) Take a pic or 6-second (max) video clip (sans audio)
2) Tag your media with the hashtag #WeAre
3) Upload to your socials….that’s it!
Paul van Dyk, Alex M.O.R.P.H. and VANDIT Records will track your posts and select one (1) winner in each of the following territories for a very special backstage meet-and-greet with PvD and M.O.R.P.H. at a show near you coming soon: 1) North America; 2) Europe & the UK; 3) Australia; 4) Asia; 5) South America; 6) South Africa.
Hurry! Contest ends at 11:59pm EDT September 12th, 2016.
The new single from Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Paul van Dyk, “We Are” (VANDIT) is out on September 2nd from the forthcoming studio album, Not All Superheroes Wear Capes (VANDIT).
(Legal disclaimer: Prizes do not include ground transportation or accommodations. You must be age 21+ to enter this contest. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.)