Win 2 VIP Tickets + Meet & Greet with Oliver Heldens at Heldeep Island NYC

Hopping on the ferry and catching a mini-festival on Governors Island is a must-do for all New York EDM fans, and Oliver Heldens is joining in on the fun on Sunday, July 31 with his own Heldeep Island event.

The Dutch wunderkind will be joined by house funksters Chocolate Puma, with Throttle, Bee’s Knees, Loud Luxury, and Niko The Kid also confirmed to grace the decks. Promising a day of future house and more, the RPM Presents event will offer partiers stunning views of Manhattan while they get down in the sand to some of the freshest sounds around.

Been dying to meet Heldens? You’re in luck! DJ Times has teamed up with RPM Presents to give a pair of lucky fans the chance to win VIP tickets to the event and a special Meet & Greet with Oliver Heldens himself. All you have to do for your chance to win is enter via the Promosimple widget below by Saturday, July 30 at 5 PM EST.

Otherwise, grab tickets here. Be quick though, as tickets are selling out fast!