Will Clarke & DJ Funk Release Long-Awaited Bomb “Booty Percolatin’” on Dirtybird

After making the rounds in many a booty-tech set over the past 12 months, Will Clarke & DJ Funk’s top class banger “Booty Percolatin’”has finally seen a release via Dirtybird.

As Clarke first teased last September and described again in July, the bombastic track is centered on the undeniably infectious title refrain that will lodge itself into clubbers’ heads before the first bass drop. With furious drum builds and raging rave klaxons abound, it’s no wonder the booty-tech anthem has been such a crowd-slayer at festivals like Dirtybird Campout last October to Holy Ship! in February.

You can purchase the track (and its squelching B-side “House Girl”) now here.