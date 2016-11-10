wAFF & Lauren Lane Head to Brooklyn for Schimanski Debuts

Schimanski—Brooklyn’s newest haven for all things techno and tech-house—is set to keep the excitement from its grand opening last week high with a killer showcase featuring Lauren Lane, wAFF, and Mat.Joe on Friday, November 11.

Hot Creations favorite wAFF made his New York City debut last year in the same space back when it was still under the Verboten moniker, delivering feisty drum-driven beats alongside The Martinez Brothers last Thanksgiving Eve. Fans can expect a similarly energetic set

This Friday, the British tech-house slinger will be joined by fellow Paradise regular Lauren Lane. The Los Angeles-based DJ/producer dropped her stunning Diary of A Madwoman EP on Eats Everything’s Edible label at the top of 2016, and she’s kept the momentum going over the past 11 months with a busy summer in Ibiza and a swell of festival and club gigs across the rest of the globe throughout the rest of the year. With a keen ear as a selector and a knack for working a room from the warm-up to the peak hour, Lane’s ready to make her inaugural appearance at the Williamsburg club a memorable one.

Revelers will also be treated to a set from German pair Mat.Joe that evening. Known for releases on revered dance labels Strictly Rhythm and Exploited, the pair is set to wow audiences throughout their ongoing US tour (and Brooklyn will be no exception).

Grab tickets for the party here.