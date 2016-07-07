Victor Calderone Brings Matter+ to Governors Island 7/16 – Win Tickets!

Brooklyn-based techno don Victor Calderone is bringing his Matter+ brand back to New York’s Governors Island on July 16, and we’re hooking a lucky fan up with a pair of tickets to the sunny blowout.

Calderone has been a staple at the island’s Governors Club, routinely packing out its sandy shores each year and bringing his Matter+ brand to the venue for its first NYC showing in 2015. The concept and label’s sophomore Governors Island showing promises to be even bigger and more unforgettable than its debut, with a stacked lineup consisting of Octopus Recordings head Sian, Russian techno hotshot Julia Govor, and more all set to make throngs of ravers groove all day. Grab tickets here.

Want to win a pair of tickets to the America’s Best DJ nominee’s party? Enter via the Promosimple widget below by 4 PM EST on Wednesday, July 13 for your chance to win!