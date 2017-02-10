Ultra Miami Adds Adam Beyer, Zedd, Galantis, & More for Phase 2 Lineup

Ultra Music Festival is revved up for its return to Miami on March 24-26, and organizers have released a new wave of artists that will take to stage this year.

The Phase 2 announcement adds even more heavy-hitters to the lineup, with Galantis, Zedd, ZHU, and Rabbit in the Moon rounding out the headlining roster. Other additions include Ferry Corsten’s melodic trance project Gouryella, Martin Solveig’s bouncy house, and DJ Times’ January 2017 coverstar REZZ.

Additionally, the underground-focused Resistance stage will feature performances from just-announced DJs Patrick Topping, Marcel Dettmann, Jackmaster, and Adam Beyer.

Traditionally, Ultra marks the unofficial beginning of the year’s festival season, ushering in the warmer months with three days of festivities at Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.

Peep the full list of Phase 2 artists below and go to UltraMusicFestival.com to grab one of the few remaining VIP tickets to the fest.

Headliners (in alphabetical order):

Adam Beyer

Chase & Status (Live)

Cypress Hill (Live)

Galantis

KSHMR (Live)

Rabbit in the Moon (Live)

Zedd

ZHU (Live)

Support (in alphabetical order):

Adventure Club

Alan Walker

Alpha9

Aly & Fila

Andrew Rayel

Bro Safari

Cedric Gervais

Datsik

Don Diablo

Fedde Le Grand

Feed Me

Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella

Getter

Goldfish

GTA

Jackmaster

JOYRYDE

Kungs

Laidback Luke

Malaa

Marcel Dettmann

Martin Solveig

Maya Jane Coles

Mercer

Netsky

NGHTMRE

NWYR

Patrick Topping

REZZ

Robin Schulz

Sam Feldt

Sander van Doorn brings you Purple Haze

Slander

Sliink

Slushii

Stephan Bodzin

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Swanky Tunes

Tchami

Ty Dolla $ign

Valentino Khan

Vindata

Vini Vici

Wiwek

Youngr