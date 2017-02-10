Ultra Miami Adds Adam Beyer, Zedd, Galantis, & More for Phase 2 Lineup
Ultra Music Festival is revved up for its return to Miami on March 24-26, and organizers have released a new wave of artists that will take to stage this year.
The Phase 2 announcement adds even more heavy-hitters to the lineup, with Galantis, Zedd, ZHU, and Rabbit in the Moon rounding out the headlining roster. Other additions include Ferry Corsten’s melodic trance project Gouryella, Martin Solveig’s bouncy house, and DJ Times’ January 2017 coverstar REZZ.
Additionally, the underground-focused Resistance stage will feature performances from just-announced DJs Patrick Topping, Marcel Dettmann, Jackmaster, and Adam Beyer.
Traditionally, Ultra marks the unofficial beginning of the year’s festival season, ushering in the warmer months with three days of festivities at Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.
Peep the full list of Phase 2 artists below and go to UltraMusicFestival.com to grab one of the few remaining VIP tickets to the fest.
Headliners (in alphabetical order):
Adam Beyer
Chase & Status (Live)
Cypress Hill (Live)
Galantis
KSHMR (Live)
Rabbit in the Moon (Live)
Zedd
ZHU (Live)
Support (in alphabetical order):
Adventure Club
Alan Walker
Alpha9
Aly & Fila
Andrew Rayel
Bro Safari
Cedric Gervais
Datsik
Don Diablo
Fedde Le Grand
Feed Me
Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella
Getter
Goldfish
GTA
Jackmaster
JOYRYDE
Kungs
Laidback Luke
Malaa
Marcel Dettmann
Martin Solveig
Maya Jane Coles
Mercer
Netsky
NGHTMRE
NWYR
Patrick Topping
REZZ
Robin Schulz
Sam Feldt
Sander van Doorn brings you Purple Haze
Slander
Sliink
Slushii
Stephan Bodzin
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Swanky Tunes
Tchami
Ty Dolla $ign
Valentino Khan
Vindata
Vini Vici
Wiwek
Youngr