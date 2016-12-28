BE-AT.TV Announces 15+ Live Streams for The BPM Festival 2017

Get ready to huddle around your laptop next month, as BE-AT.TV has revealed the massive list of parties it will live stream from at The BPM Festival from January 6-15.

The online media portal will post up at Blue Parrot on January 6 to kick off its BPM 2017 festivities with the Mexican installment revered Ibiza staple ANTS (featuring Andrea Oliva, Davide Squillace, Joris Voorn, Secondcity, and Matthias Tanzmann). The rest of BE-AT.TV’s opening weekend streaming schedule includes Lee Burridge’s cloud-appreciating All Day I Dream, the first of two Ya’ah Muul parties, and the feline connoisseurs of Suara Recordings.

Other highlights include Lee Foss’ Repopulate Mars showcase, Diynamic in the Jungle, Apollonia All Day Long, and Carl Craig’s Detroit Love.

You can peep the full schedule here and stream past BPM Festival parties here.