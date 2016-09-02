Tuff City Kids & Annie Head to Permanent Vacation with ‘Labyrinth’ EP

German pair Tuff City Kids have teamed up with Norwegian singer Annie for their new Labyrinth four-tracker, due out September 9 via Permanent Vacation.

The EP’s title track is a thumping piece of sizzling analog disco, packed to the brim with sass, funk, and cowbell. Annie delivers her signature siren-esque vocals, channeling catchy dancefloor drama in a way only she can.

In addition to the club mix, the full release also features another TCK Mix as well as reworks from Morgan Geist and DJ Oyster. The EP serves a preview of the Adolesscent LP from the duo—comprised of Gerd Janson and Lauer—that is due out in the coming months.

Listen to the Club Mix below and go here to order Labyrinth on vinyl.