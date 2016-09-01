Trip Out with Martyn’s Genre-Defying Live Set at Boiler Room X Bud Light Living’s Frontiers

Get your Labor Day Weekend started early with our premiere of a mind-blowing live set from Holland-born, Washington, DC-based artist Martyn at Boiler Room and Bud Light Living’s Frontiers installation in Montreal earlier this summer.

The one-hour performance is a top-notch showcase for the multifaceted artist, who dips between groovy techno rhythms, post-dubstep wobbles, and the whole spectrum in between the two, all accompanied by intricate visuals produced by Jason Voltaire. Filmed back in June at Canadian digital arts fest MUTEK back in the June, Martyn’s genre-straddling set can now be watched from the comfort of your own chair.

Peep the video below and follow Martyn on Twitter here.



Martyn Bud Light Living x Boiler Room Montreal… by brtvofficial