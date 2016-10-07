Tokyo Dance Music Event to Mark Japan’s First Electronic Music Conference

Japan’s rapidly expanding EDM presence will be celebrated this December with the debut of Tokyo Dance Music Event on December 1-3.

The conference will mark the first of its kind in Japan to celebrate electronic music industries in the country, which has been named the second largest music market in the world. The inaugural series will pay homage to Asia’s influence on the global dance community and will host artists, creators, and more from both Japan and aboard in Shibuya’s Hikarie Hall A.

The first round of speakers announced include Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey, Dommune Founder Naohiro Ukawa, and more, with special seminars and club events put on by Toolroom Records, Ableton, Boiler Room, and more.

For more information, go to TDME.com.