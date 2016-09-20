Tinder & Spotify Team Up to Bring Music to Your Matches

Like a peacock showing its feathers, you can now prominently present yourself to potential suitors on Tinder via a new partnership with Spotify.

The swiping matchmaker app has now brought in the massive library of the music streaming service Spotify, letting users pick a track to display as their Anthem on their profile. Users can now search Spotify to select a track that best defines them, even if they haven’t connected their streaming account to Tinder. Additionally, connected accounts can show off users’ top artists, further sparking conversation, awkward first dates, and—possibly—even more.

Time will tell if your extensive knowledge of Moodymann deep cuts will finally land you your soulmate, but you can grab more information on the partnership here.