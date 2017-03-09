The Carry Nation Return to Good Room with Honcho for Saturday Night Techno Workout

It’s looking to be a scorcher in Greenpoint this Saturday night, as NYC techno locals The Carry Nation are heading to Good Room for a night of magical debauchery and sweltering beats.

Will Automagic & Nita Aviance are fresh off a European jaunt (and the release of a rowdy new music video for “As If”), and the pair has enlisted Pittsburgh’s Honcho crew—comprised of Aaron Clark, Clark Price, George d’Adhemar— to help heat up the main room with a night of room shakers hot enough to melt the snow outside that’s threatening to crush your hopes for an early spring. There’s never been a better time to catch two of the queer techno scene’s hottest East Coast acts, so don’t miss out.

Over in Bad Room, L. Sangre and Willie Burns will take the reigns until the early morning.

Grab tickets here.