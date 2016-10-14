Teksupport Launches with Dual NYC Warehouse Offerings feat. Luciano, Solomun, & More

NYC’s crowded nightlife scene will soon see the rise of a new player in the form of Teksupport: a large-scale underground event series featuring some of techno and house’s biggest names.

The party series aims to “bring a breath of fresh air” to New York City’s dance scene and is headed up by Brooklyn promoter Rob Toma.

Teksupport will make its official debut on November 19 with a massive throwdown in a to-be-disclosed warehouse in Brooklyn featuring big-room stalwart Luciano, melodic techno purveyor Kölsch, former Art Department member Kenny Glasgow, and an unannounced special guest.

Afterward, the brand will put on the NYC installment of 10 Years Diynamic on December 10 to celebrate the milestone for the German label. Boasting performances from a smattering of the imprint’s most beloved acts—Solomun, Adriatique, Kollektiv Turmstrasse (Live), Stimming (Live), Karmon, and Magdalena—and once again set to take place in a secret location in Brooklyn, the party will bring the label’s signature sinister tech vibes to heat up the winter air.

Head to TCE.Frontgatetickets.com to purchase tickets to both events.