Tchami Heads to Atlanta on North American Prophecy Tour

Tchami is bringing the religion of house back to the North America with his 32-date North American Prophecy tour, and the French jock is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday, February 7 for a night of hard-hitting bass.

The Future House pioneer is back with a reboot of his cathedral stage set from his Coachella performance, and one of the first stops is to a sold out Terminal West in Atlanta, GA. In case you don’t know who he is, Tchami’s style is all about pushing house music into a space in between house and hard hitting EDM-style tunes but while brilliantly preserving the soul of house music.

Additionally, Tchami has taken the wraps off the melodic “Adieu” to commemorate the tour. The track was first previewed in his 2016 recap video as a mystery ID, but fans can listen to the final version of the song below.

For more information, go to Tchami-Prophecy.com