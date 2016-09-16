T.Williams Brings Tribal House Back to the Dancefloor with ‘Sodality Vol. 2’ EP

London-based DJ/producer is further exploring his house roots with the release of his superb four-track Sodality Vol.2 EP, out today on his own Today, Tomorrow Records.

The EP is led by the pulsing “The Hive,” a thunderous house cut propelled by tribal drums and synth stabs. The tribal vibes continue with the percussion-driven “Mississauga,” which takes things into a peak-hour direction with its rising melodies and energetic airs. “Lacuna Pursuits” mysterious synth melodies take things back down a notch, while still offering rich textures and ample organic elements. Rounding out the package is a the bouncing “Depths,” a slamming end-piece to a masterful offering.

You can peep the full EP below and purchase it here.