SXM Festival Releases 2016 Aftermovie & Reveals 2017 Return Dates

After debuting this past March with a multi-day showing boasting a cavalcade of the world’s best international techno and house artists, SXM Festival has announced the details of its 2017 return to the beaches of St. Martin.

SXM Festival 2017 will take place next year from March 15-19, once again offering patrons gorgeous views, intimate soirees, and top-notch musical offerings.

The inaugural showing—formerly known as SXMusic Festival—brought world-class talent like Jamie Jones, Dubfire, and Maceo Plex to the shores and clubs of the idyllic Caribbean paradise of St. Martin, and the sophomore installment promises a continuation of the mission to bring meaningful shades of electronic music to the tropical location.

To celebrate the announcement, organizers have released the official aftermovie of the debut edition of the fest. Whether you’re reliving the fun or relishing the FOMO, catch the recap below.

Tickets will go on-sale on August 24 at 12 PM EST. For more information, go to SXMusicFestival.com