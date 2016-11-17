SXM Festival Announces Phase 1 Lineup for 2017 Return

Techno and tech-house will reign on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin in March, as SXM Festival has announced the first wave of names for its sophomore installment.

The 2017 installment of the burgeoning fest is set to take place March 15-19 across various venues on the idyllic island, offering familiar names and fresh thrills for returning vets and new faces.

European festival favorites Ricardo Villalobos and Nina Kraviz lead the pack, with Chaim, Fur Coat, Lee Burridge, Thugfucker, and YokoO among the names returning from the fest’s inaugural edition. South African house hero Black Coffee is joined by Chicago native Honey Dijon, Brooklyn live duo Bob Moses, and EFunk purveyors Soul Clap, offering something for just about every fan of the deeper end of the dance music spectrum.

Peep the announced lineup below and grab tickets at SXMFestival.com. Read our coverage of SXM Festival here.

SXM FESTIVAL 2017 PHASE 1 LINEUP (Alphabetical)

Âme (Live)

Amir Javasoul

Andhim

Bedouin

Behrouz

Black Coffee

Bob Moses

Chaim

Fur Coat

Honey Dijon

John Acquaviva

Lee Burridge

Maher Daniel

Nina Kraviz

Nu

Ricardo Villalobos

RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)

Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue

Soul Clap

Thugfucker

YokoO