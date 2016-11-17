SXM Festival Announces Phase 1 Lineup for 2017 Return
Techno and tech-house will reign on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin in March, as SXM Festival has announced the first wave of names for its sophomore installment.
The 2017 installment of the burgeoning fest is set to take place March 15-19 across various venues on the idyllic island, offering familiar names and fresh thrills for returning vets and new faces.
European festival favorites Ricardo Villalobos and Nina Kraviz lead the pack, with Chaim, Fur Coat, Lee Burridge, Thugfucker, and YokoO among the names returning from the fest’s inaugural edition. South African house hero Black Coffee is joined by Chicago native Honey Dijon, Brooklyn live duo Bob Moses, and EFunk purveyors Soul Clap, offering something for just about every fan of the deeper end of the dance music spectrum.
Peep the announced lineup below and grab tickets at SXMFestival.com. Read our coverage of SXM Festival here.
SXM FESTIVAL 2017 PHASE 1 LINEUP (Alphabetical)
Âme (Live)
Amir Javasoul
Andhim
Bedouin
Behrouz
Black Coffee
Bob Moses
Chaim
Fur Coat
Honey Dijon
John Acquaviva
Lee Burridge
Maher Daniel
Nina Kraviz
Nu
Ricardo Villalobos
RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)
Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue
Soul Clap
Thugfucker
YokoO