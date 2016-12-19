SXM Festival Adds Richie Hawtin, Jamie Jones, & More for 2017 Return

The hype for SXM Festival’s sophomore installment began when organizers announced the first wave of artists confirmed for the 2017 event last month, and the stacked roster has gotten even stronger with the newly announced Phase 2 lineup.

Once again set to take place on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, SXM Festival 2017 will touch down on the idyllic vista from March 15-19. The second wave of artists includes a handful of SXM Festival veterans like Jamie Jones, M.A.N.D.Y., Audiofly, and Blond:ish, as well as a smorgasbord of new faces like Julia Govor, Richie Hawtin, and Skream.

The confirmed roster so far is below. Grab tickets at SXMFestival.com

SXM FESTIVAL 2017 PHASE 1 + 2 LINEUP (Alphabetical):

Âme (Live)

Amir Javasoul

Andhim

Atish

Audiofly

Bedouin

Behrouz

Black Coffee

Blond:ish

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Chaim

Crussen

DJ W!ld

Doc Martin

Francesca Lombardo

Frank & Tony

Fur Coat

Guti (Live)

Honey Dijon

Isaiah Martin

Jade

Jamie Jones

John Acquaviva

Jon Charnis

Julia Govor

Kate Simko

Lee Burridge

Lee K

Lum

M.A.N.D.Y.

m.O.N.R.O.E.

Maher Daniel

Martin Buttrich

Matthias Meyer

Moscoman

My Favorite Robot

Nico Stojan

Nina Kraviz

Nitin

Ostrich

Nu

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Rony Seikaly

Roy Davis Jr.

RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)

Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue (Live)

Shaun Reeves

Skream

Sleepy & Boo

Sonja Moonear

Soul Clap

Taimur & Fahad

Tara Brooks

The Martinez Brothers

Thugfucker

Vanjee

YokoO