SXM Festival Adds Richie Hawtin, Jamie Jones, & More for 2017 Return
The hype for SXM Festival’s sophomore installment began when organizers announced the first wave of artists confirmed for the 2017 event last month, and the stacked roster has gotten even stronger with the newly announced Phase 2 lineup.
Once again set to take place on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, SXM Festival 2017 will touch down on the idyllic vista from March 15-19. The second wave of artists includes a handful of SXM Festival veterans like Jamie Jones, M.A.N.D.Y., Audiofly, and Blond:ish, as well as a smorgasbord of new faces like Julia Govor, Richie Hawtin, and Skream.
The confirmed roster so far is below. Grab tickets at SXMFestival.com
SXM FESTIVAL 2017 PHASE 1 + 2 LINEUP (Alphabetical):
Âme (Live)
Amir Javasoul
Andhim
Atish
Audiofly
Bedouin
Behrouz
Black Coffee
Blond:ish
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Chaim
Crussen
DJ W!ld
Doc Martin
Francesca Lombardo
Frank & Tony
Fur Coat
Guti (Live)
Honey Dijon
Isaiah Martin
Jade
Jamie Jones
John Acquaviva
Jon Charnis
Julia Govor
Kate Simko
Lee Burridge
Lee K
Lum
M.A.N.D.Y.
m.O.N.R.O.E.
Maher Daniel
Martin Buttrich
Matthias Meyer
Moscoman
My Favorite Robot
Nico Stojan
Nina Kraviz
Nitin
Ostrich
Nu
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Rony Seikaly
Roy Davis Jr.
RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)
Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue (Live)
Shaun Reeves
Skream
Sleepy & Boo
Sonja Moonear
Soul Clap
Taimur & Fahad
Tara Brooks
The Martinez Brothers
Thugfucker
Vanjee
YokoO