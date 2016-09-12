Sun City Music Fest Rocks West Texas

By Jennifer Kinderman

Photos by Rukes.com.

El Paso, Texas – According to organizers, Sun City Music Festival drew nearly 50,000 EDM fans to Ascarate Park this past September 3-4. Produced by Disco Donnie Presents and SMG Events, SCMF offered festival-goers three stages graced by 46 DJ/artists, including top acts like Kaskade, Skrillex, The Chainsmokers and Galantis.

Here were our SCMF highlights:

Fedde Le Grand: At Sun City Stage on Saturday, the Dutch DJ/producer had the crowd jumping to an energetic set that included bits from Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Kanye West, plus his own classic, “Put Your Hands Up for Detroit.”

The Chainsmokers: Dropping the mega-hits “Closer” and “Let Me Down,” this peaking-at-the-moment NYC duo had the Sun City Stage audience going wild on Saturday, as one might expect.

Mind Against: Playing the Beatport Stage on Saturday, the Italian brother combo (Alessandro and Federico Fognini) dropped a strong set of tech-house that included mellow interludes and intense build-ups.

CashCash: These guys know how to throw a party because they’re masters at crowd control. Plus, they have no problem dropping bits of all genres—electro-house, dubstep, trap, deep-house, pop—to get the throngs moving. Of course, Saturday’s Sun City Stage crowd appreciated “Take Me Home,” their biggest hit.

Skrillex: Don’t underestimate the technology here because Skrillex had a great LED screen showing off the performer and his fans to great effect. And Skrillex delivered as expected—electro-dubstep bombs, the hits and everything in-between. A great way to close out Saturday’s Sun City Stage Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Bro Safari: At Sunday’s Midnight Oasis stage, the Austin, Texas-based DJ/producer, fired up the crowd with his crushing bass and trap tunes. He even managed to get a mosh pit started.

Marshmello: One of EDM’s most recent sensations, the Mello man had people sprinting to the Sun City Stage on Sunday to see him. Of course, he delivered with his remixes of Jack Ü’s “Where Are Ü Now” and Zedd’s “Beautiful Now,” plus his own “Keep It Mello” with Omar LinX.

NGHTMRE: On Sunday’s Mountain Oasis Stage, the L.A.-based DJ/producer dropped sickest drops and ramped the energy. In addition to his own bangin’ material, he dropped hits from Red Hot Chili Peppers to Drake that connected. Expect him to be hitting main stages soon.

Kaskade: Closing the Sun City Stage Sunday night/Monday morning, Kaskade worked his melodic magic and sent happy fans home deep into the El Paso night.