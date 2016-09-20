Stream Carl Cox’s Final, 9-Hour Music Is Revolution Performance LIVE from Space Ibiza

After a sensational 15 years dominating the island like a true don, Carl Cox is concluding his massive Music Is Revolution residency tonight at Space Ibiza with a monumental final performance.

The residency’s closing party kicks off at 5 PM EST and will feature the techno legend playing open-to-close to signify the true end of an era as part of the club’s final year. Fans can expect the usual heavy-hitting set from Cox, who will even throw in a special vinyl section to celebrate his history on the island.

As with all of its installments this season, Music Is Revolution will be streamed live from our friends at BE-AT.tv for all to experience. Watch the final stream below and catch up with performances from Heidi, Masters At Work, Pan-Pot, and more from throughout the summer here.