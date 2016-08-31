Steve Lawler Celebrates 10 Years of VIVa MUSiC with Three-Part Release
Steve Lawler’s renowned VIVa MUSiC imprint is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the UK-based DJ/producer is honoring the milestone with a star-studded three-part release.
The EP trifecta features a bevy of hard-hitting names across the house and tech-house spectrum and will kick off on October 21 with 10 Years of VIVa MUSiC: Decadedance Part One, which features new originals from Groove Armada, Harvard Bass, Junior Sanchez, and Phil Weeks. The second and third parts will hit on November 11 and 18, respectively, and will include contributions from Eats Everything, Andrea, Oliva, MANIK, Catz ‘n Dogz, Mathew Jonson, and even label head Steve Lawler himself.
The full tracklists and release dates for the EPs are below. Head to VivaMusicltd.com for more information.
Part One – Oct 21st
Groove Armada – Free At Last
Phil Weeks – Come On Baby
Harvard Bass – Peep Game
Junior Sanchez feat. Soshy – Which Way to Go
Part Two – Nov 11th
Eats Everything – Prog-Le-Matic
Andrea Oliva – Rider
Emanuel Satie – Zombie Love
MANIK – The Right Moves
Part Three – Nov 18th
Steve Lawler – Show The Way
Mathew Jonson – 1234567
Catz ‘n Dogz – Ali
Livio & Roby – 9 De Ville