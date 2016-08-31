Steve Lawler Celebrates 10 Years of VIVa MUSiC with Three-Part Release

Steve Lawler’s renowned VIVa MUSiC imprint is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the UK-based DJ/producer is honoring the milestone with a star-studded three-part release.

The EP trifecta features a bevy of hard-hitting names across the house and tech-house spectrum and will kick off on October 21 with 10 Years of VIVa MUSiC: Decadedance Part One, which features new originals from Groove Armada, Harvard Bass, Junior Sanchez, and Phil Weeks. The second and third parts will hit on November 11 and 18, respectively, and will include contributions from Eats Everything, Andrea, Oliva, MANIK, Catz ‘n Dogz, Mathew Jonson, and even label head Steve Lawler himself.

The full tracklists and release dates for the EPs are below. Head to VivaMusicltd.com for more information.

Part One – Oct 21st

Groove Armada – Free At Last

Phil Weeks – Come On Baby

Harvard Bass – Peep Game

Junior Sanchez feat. Soshy – Which Way to Go

Part Two – Nov 11th

Eats Everything – Prog-Le-Matic

Andrea Oliva – Rider

Emanuel Satie – Zombie Love

MANIK – The Right Moves

Part Three – Nov 18th

Steve Lawler – Show The Way

Mathew Jonson – 1234567

Catz ‘n Dogz – Ali

Livio & Roby – 9 De Ville