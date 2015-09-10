Steve Aoki Voted America’s Best DJ 2015

Port Washington, NY – The fans’ votes have all been counted and it’s official: DJ Times magazine and Pioneer DJ are proud to announce that Steve Aoki has been voted America’s Best DJ for 2015. Steve will be taking over the honor from 2014 winner, Markus Schulz.

While most of the fan votes were cast online at the America’s Best DJ website, the America’s Best DJ Summer Tour Presented by Pioneer DJ & DJ Times supported the contest by allowing fans to vote in-person at 20+ club and festival events, which included Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, Detroit’s Movement Festival and Chicago’s Spring Awakening Festival.

The LA-based DJ/producer – who this October will release NEON FUTURE ODYSSEY, a deluxe package that includes both his Neon Future I and II albums along with bonus tracks – will be honored October 11 in San Diego at the ABDJ Award Ceremony/Closing Party. For his achievement, Steve will be presented with a special trophy – a personalized, gold-plated Pioneer DJM-900nexus mixer at Omnia Nightclub.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be chosen as this year’s winner. First and foremost, I want to thank all my fans for their support over the years. I am so grateful that I continue to have the best fans in the world. I would also like to thank everyone at DJ Times and Pioneer for all the years of support as well as acknowledge all the amazing promoters that book me in great venues and festivals across North America. Words cannot express how appreciative I am of this award and I look forward to pursuing my passion as a DJ for decades to come.”

– Steve Aoki

“After finishing in the Top 10 for the last few years, Steve Aoki has finally knocked down the door. Through a busy touring schedule that takes him around the globe, entrepreneurial achievements like his influential Dim Mak label, and generous endeavors like The Steve Aoki Charitable Fund, he has earned a unique connection to his audience. In being voted America’s Best DJ 2015, Aoki has earned another feather in his well-adorned cap, and we congratulate him on earning his latest honor.”

-Jim Tremayne, Editor, DJ Times

Additionally, we’re pleased to announce that Alexandra Cabrera of Laredo, Texas, is the Grand Prize Winner of the ABDJ fan voting contest. Alexandra and one friend will receive flight to and from San Diego, two nights hotel accommodations, plus VIP treatment at the America’s Best DJ Closing Party/Award Ceremony on October 11 at Omnia Nightclub in San Diego.

Steve celebrates the announcement of the new album Neon Future Odyssey – out October 2nd – by debuting his new single “The Power of Now” with Headhunterz.

2015 AMERICA’S BEST DJ FINAL RESULTS

WINNER – STEVE AOKI

SECOND PLACE – KASKADE

THIRD PLACE – DIPLO

AND ROUNDING OUT THE TOP 10…

4. SKRILLEX 5. CLAUDE VonStroke 6. DILLON FRANCIS 7. BASSNECTAR 8. FLOSSTRADAMUS 9. A-TRAK 10. AUDIEN

AMERICA’S BEST DJ CLOSING PARTY/AWARD CEREMONY

October 11, 2015

Omnia Nightclub

454 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101