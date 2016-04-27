Stanton Deckadance Launches 2.60 Update

Stanton’s Deckadance has been updated to version 2.60, bringing a slew of improvements to the DJ software.

One of the key upgrades to the software is the implementation of unlimited snapshots for deck and mixer settings (including EQ, FX, and Key), with all snapshots integrated directly into the song manager for easy access and recall. Another new addition is the Layouts menu, which adds a two-deck horizontal, four-deck horizontal, and Maximized Library layout.

Other features of Deckadance include native compatibility with dozens of controllers, MIDI support, autolearn mode , Windows/Mac compatibility, and more

The DVS-enabled software is available at Deckadance.com.