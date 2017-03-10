Spinnin’ Hotel Announces Miami Music Week Lineups

Spinnin’ Records’ Spinnin’ Hotel will return to Miami Music Week this year, taking over the Nautilus, A Sixty Hotel with five days and five parties full of the label’s biggest names and closest associates.

The action kicks off on Wednesday, March 22 with Miami Music Week staple Spinnin’ Sessions, which will feature performances from Breathe Carolina, Cheat Codes B2B Cade, and Ummet Ozcan as well as special guests Deorro and Don Diablo. The rest of the week’s parties include showcases from Sam Feldt’s Heartfeldt, Sander van Doorn’s DOORN Records, and Spinnin’ Deep.

Peep the full list of lineups below and grab tickets at SpinninHotel.com