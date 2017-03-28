Soothe Yourself with These Strange Videos of CGI Avatars Dancing to Acid House

While most of the internet is–in fact–awful, there’s still a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be unearthed. Case in point: this YouTube channel posting delightfully strange videos of poorly rendered CGI babes dancing off-beat to seminal Acid House tracks in what looks like a nightmarish setting from The Neon Demon.

The aptly titled Acid House Blow Your Mind falls somewhere in the middle of the Venn Diagram that brings “I’m in a dark place” and “content way ahead of its time” together in beautiful harmony. While the last upload to the channel was a good six years ago, the videos prove timeless with their Tomb Raider 2-era rendering and shameless titillation. Of course, it helps that they’re soundtracked by genre pioneers like DJ Pierre, Inner City, and Armando.

Watch some of our favorites below before a Bushwick techno club appropriates them for ironic aesthetics. They may not be sexy in any way, shape, or form, but they sure are iconic!

“Get The Dick” by Sister Slut



Sometimes visuals, lyrics, and music exist in perfect harmony. This is one of those times.

“French Kiss” by Lil’ Louis



The Carl Cox favorite receives a whole new life when synced up to this sleepy Second Life avatar. The rave classic somehow takes on a whole new meaning when paired with our dancefloor goddess, who manages to look off-beat even when you’ve got the volume muted.

“Rabbit Trax” by James ‘Jack Rabbit’ Martin



This one starts out normal, with a pixelated dance vixen delivering the channel’s signature sedated shimmies and twists in fine fashion. However, all hell breaks loose around 1:58 when a lifeless CPR dummy receives a lap dance that’s sure to put you on some sort of FBI list.

Peep the full channel here.