‘Smile’ in The Afterhours with Gorgon City & Elderbrook’s Collab

Your late-night come down just got a lot happier thanks to “Smile,” a new collab from British house pair Gorgon City and singer/songwriter Elderbrook.

The new track serves as the lead single to the second half of Gorgon City’s two-part Kingdom project and brings a cavalcade of emotive chords and atmosphere. Elderbrook’s smoky vocals are underscored with massively uplifting melodies that go from proto-acoustic house chill-out to a soaring tropical chorus. The bouncing bassline keeps things groovy, but those twinkling pianos keep things sentimental. Hit play on this one.

Stream a preview below and purchase it here.