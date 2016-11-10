Seven Lions Teams with Echos for Ethereal Monstercat Release ‘Cold Skin’

Seven Lions and Echos are here to tell you that winter is coming with their new collaboration “Cold Skin,” which is available now via Monstercat.

As has become Seven Lions’ signature, “Cold Skin” is loaded with staggering, melodic soundscapes; ethereal, genre-defying female vocals from Echos’ Lexi; and larger-than-life sound design. Once again evoking the fantastical mood that has characterized many of the California-native’s productions, the track is deft combination of progressive house, glitch, and ambient elements that’s simply massie in scale.

You can stream the track below and purchase it here.