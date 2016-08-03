Serato DJ Updated to 1.9.2, Expansion Pack Subscription Plans Now Available

Serato DJ users can now grab the 1.9.2 update to their software, bringing a slew of library and stability improvements to their laptops.

The update’s biggest focus is on improved stability, with lower CPU performance with Serato Video and various library bug fixes implemented for enhanced use.

Smart Crates have been improved and are now able to be Subcrates, while secondary library sort, nameable saved loops, and key support in Smart Crates have now been implemented.

Additionally, users can now purchase a subscription plan for access to all Expansion Packs from $9.99 per month as well as the entire Serato DJ Suite from $14.99 per month. For those interested in trying the software out again, all Serato DJ trials have been reset.

Download Serato 1.9.2 here.