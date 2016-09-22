Serato DJ 1.9.3 Adds Ableton Link, Roland DJ-808 Support + More

The latest update to Serato DJ has been released, adding a slew of new compatibility improvements and bug fixes.

Serato DJ 1.9.3 is available now, bringing users support for both Ableton Link as well as the new Roland DJ-808 controller. Mac OS X drivers have been updated, bringing El Capitan support for the Rane SL 2, SL 3, and SL 4.

The Serato Sampler has also seen an update from the SP-6, adding two slots as well as design updates for enhanced functionality. MIDI mapping has also received a makeover.

Head here to download the update and get more information.