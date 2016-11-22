Secondcity Drops It Low with Feisty ‘Getting Down’ Premiere

Fresh off wrapping a six-date North American tour, British house hotshot Secondcity is keeping the momentum going with the premiere of “Getting Down” from his forthcoming ABODE Records Coming Home EP.

“Getting Down” is our first taste of Coming Home’s two tracks, and boy is it sweet. Channeling classic NYC house vibes with the London-based DJ/producer’s peak-time tech-house accouterments, the track places its groove front-and-center with a slick bassline, roaring drum rolls, and Latin-inspired flair. Get this one while it’s hot.

We caught up with the man himself last month at Amsterdam Dance Event, where he chatted all things Ibiza, live shows, and his favorite clubs in the US. Peep the interview below and grab Coming Home on Friday.