Sankeys NYC Relaunches in Brooklyn with Halloween Festivities

Sankeys NYC has hung up its Manhattan dancing shoes and is heading over the East River for its reopening this weekend as Sankeys Brooklyn just in time for Halloween.

The festivities kick off on opening night at 10 PM on Friday, October 31 with tribal legend and original Sankeys resident Greg Vickers, who will make his debut at the New York club with a five-hour set as part of Tribal Sessions. Jozef K and Jkriv will provide support for a marathon party that goes until 10 AM.

The following night, the club will host underground sensation Steve Lawler and his signature Viva Warriors party. Lawler will deliver a special five-hour set and will be joined by Rosario and Marina Karamarko.

Additionally, the New York club has announced plans to celebrate the Sankeys brand’s 20th Anniversary with 20 shows this year, including a 20-hour Tribal Sessions with French trio Apollonia for New Year’s Eve.

The new club is located at 177 Second Avenue in Brooklyn. For further information and tickets sales, go to Sankeys NYC’s Facebook page.