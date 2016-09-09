Roland & Serato Announce Drum Machine-Equipped DJ-808 Controller

Roland and Serato are further bridging the gap between DJing and live performance with the unveiling of the Roland DJ-808, a four-channel controller with built-in drum sequencing, vocal processing, and more.

The controller marks the first of its kind from Roland, who developed the unit with deep integration with Serato DJ.

The controller is equipped with an integrated TR-S drum machine, offering users the famed 606, 707, 808, and 909 sounds in a 16-step sequencer capable of trigerring the 8-slot Serato DJ Samper. The on-board Roland VT Voice Transformer offers DJs a slew of effects—including pitch shift and vocal key match for playing tracks—while two AIRA link USB ports allow users to connect easily sync Roland synths and instruments.

On the DJing side, the DJ-808 can control all of Serato DJs key features, including Serato Flip, Pitch ‘n Time DJ, loops, library searching, and more. Large range 100mm pitch faders offer accurate level control, and 24-bit/96kHz audio fidelity guarantee professional sound quality.

