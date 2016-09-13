Roland Announces TT-99 Turntable & DJ-99 Mixer

After revealing its foray into the DJ market with the DJ-808, Roland is keeping the announcements going with a new turntable and mixer.

The TT-99 three-speed turntable boasts a direct drive system for stable torque and built-in phono equalizer, all housed in a commemorative aesthetic celebrating the Roland 909’s history.

Roland also took the wraps off of the DJ-99: a two-channel DJ mixer equipped with a pro-grade mini innoFADER crossfader, dedicated DVS inputs/outputs, and a three-band equalizer for each input.

