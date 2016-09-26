Róisín Murphy, Amtrac, Kidnap Kid Lead 2016 Brooklyn Electronic Music Fest Lineup

This November, Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival will return for its ninth annual showing, and the first phase of musical talent for the event has been revealed.

This year’s festivities will run from November 4 to November 12 across five-plus venues in Brooklyn—including Good Room, Analog BKNY, Output, and Music Hall of Williamsburg—and will feature a wealth of the underground dance music’s finest talents.

The two-weekend program will kick off on November 4 with shows from Danny Daze, Jimmy Edgar, Infinity Ink, Róisín Murphy, and more. Other highlights of the first weekend include Kerri Chandler, a special installment of The Bunker featuring Silent Servant and Justin Cudmore, and Route 8.

On November 9, Kidnap Kid will bring Amtrac and Jey Kurmis to Output for a showcase of his Birds That Fly label, while The Black Madonna will bring her We Still Believe tour to BEMF for its official NYC stop with Mike Servito, Honey Dijon, and Turtle Bugg at Analog BKNY.

In addition to the musical programming, the 2016 edition of BEMF will also feature weekday twilight panels, movie screenings, and art installations.

More artists and events will be revealed in the coming weeks. Get tickets and more information at BrooklynEMF.com.

Artist List Alphabetical Order:

Amtrac

Asquith

Barnt

Ben Sims

Benji B

Danny Daze

DJ Qu

Function

Greg Gow

Gunnar Haslam

Honey Dijon

Infinity Ink

Jey Kurmis

Jimmy Edgar

Jon Fay

Jubilee

Justin Cudmore

Kerri Chandler

Kidnap Kid

King Britt

Mike Servito

Roisin Murphy

Route 8 (Live)

Silent Servant

The Black Madonna

Truncate

Turtle Bugg