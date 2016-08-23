Richie Hawtin, Matador, & More Join ADE 2016’s Free Sound Lab Lineup

Renowned music conference and festival Amsterdam Dance Event will return to The Netherlands next month from October 19-23, and the first names of its free ADE Sound Lab programming have been announced.

Newly added to the bill are techno pioneer Richie Hawtin and Mute Records founder Daniel Miller, who will present a PLAYdifferently discussion and a Modular Basics course, respectively. Other confirmed names for this year’s festiviteies include Mark Verbos, Dave Smith, Jameszoo, Octave One, Francesco Tristano, and Matador.

ADE Sound Lab is a free, multi-day program covering all facets of sound, from synthesis to audiovisual art and innovative ways to produce it. Taking place from October 20-22, ADE Sound Lab features artist and engineer talks as well as art installations, live performances, DIY workshops, and more. More speakers, dates, time, and venue will be announced soon.

For more information, go to A-D-E.nl.