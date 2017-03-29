Remix Awards: Top Music Makers Honored in Miami

Miami Beach – Top DJs, producers and remixers cleaned up at the Remix Awards, presented this past March 23-24 at the W Hotel on South Beach by Digital Music Pool as a part of The Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia.

Remix Top30 host Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton kept the festivities flowing as Remix Award presenters Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and others stopped by to congratulate the winners and present them with their honors. Additionally, guest DJs like Nervo kept the W Hotel’s Boohoo Bungalow pumping with electronic beats. Remix Award co-sponsors included Denon DJ, V-Moda, Heineken, Deep Eddy Vodka and DJ Times.

2017 Remix Award Winners:

Remix of the Year – Radio Airplay: Seeb – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Remix of the Year – Production: Lodato & Joe Duveen – “Heathens”

Remix Producer of the Year: DJ Kue

Best Bootleg: Fenix – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Best Extended Radio Edit: The Chainsmokers – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Best Remix in Rap Category: Herobust – “Broccoli”

Best Trap Remix: Afrojack – “Panda”

Best Mixshow DJ of the Year: Marc Stout

Best Use of Vocal: Marshmello – “Alarm”

Best Banger: DJ Kue – “Cake by the Ocean”

Best Rise/Drop: Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon – “Ride”

Best Downtempo Turned Up: Cash Cash – “All Time Low”

Best Remix Collaboration: The Scene Kings, DJ Scene

& Danny Diggz – “Cold Water”