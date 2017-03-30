Relive Imagine Music Festival 2016 in Glorious 4K HD with New Recap

Imagine Music Festival made quite the splash at its new Atlanta Motor Speedway home last year, and attendees can relive the magic with its new 4K recap video ahead of its 2017 lineup release.

The three-day camping festival will return to Atlanta this year on September 22-24, and the newly released aftermovie will give both newcomers and event veterans a taste of what they can expect this coming year. In addition to stunning footage of the colorful ravers that flooded the grounds, peep cameos from Adventure Club, Borgore, and even Dillon Francis’ alter ego DJ Hanzel.

Watch the video below and go to ImagineFestival.com for more information.