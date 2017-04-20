Queer Underground’s Finest Converge for RBMA NYC’s Trade Show USA

The booming queer techno scene taking over the underground US club is getting its moment in the spotlight on May 13, when the Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York’s Trade Show USA event will descend upon a secret Brooklyn location.

The event will bring the crews pioneering the current wave of underground queer parties together for a 12-hour, indoor/outdoor blowout for the ages. Hometown crews Wrecked and The Carry Nation will carry the torch for New York, with San Francisco’s Honey Soundsystem, Pittsburgh’s Honcho, DC’s NeedlExchange, Los Angeles’ Spotlight, and Chicago’s Men’s Room all confirmed to bring their own specialized styles to the event. Expect a heavy dose of future-facing, history-channeling house, techno, and more, with a sweaty dancefloor welcoming those of all sexual orientations.

Peep the full Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York schedule and grab tickets here