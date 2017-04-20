QSC Launches K.2 Series Loudspeakers

QSC’s K Family line of powered loudspeakers is expanding with the introduction of the new K.2 Series.

Consisting of three models—the 8-inch K8.2, 10-inch K10.2, and 12-inch K12.2—and offering a slew of feature upgrades, the K.2 Series aims to establish a new standard for powered loudspeaker options.

Each loudspeaker boasts a 2000-watt power module—as well as high-performance woofers and compression drivers—with DMT ensuring smooth coverage across the listening area. One of the key features of the line is the library of contour presets, allowing easy settings for common applications like Stage Monitor, Dance Music, and more.

The new line will also see introduction of the KS212C: a single-box powered cardioid subwoofer that will launch in late Summer 2017.

