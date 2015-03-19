PREMIERE: Dzeko & Torres – ‘Elevate – Episode 7’

Canadian duo Dzeko & Torres have made a name for themselves with energetic DJ sets and big releases on labels like Musical Freedom and Doorn Records, and now they’re premiering the latest episode of their Elevate podcast on DJ Times.

The seventh episode of the pair’s noted podcast clocks in right around one hour, delivering the electro maestro’s picks of the hottest tracks of the month. This month’s edition offers a smattering of high-octane electro and massive big room sounds, including Tiesto & KSHMR’s “Secrets,” Ummet Ozcan’s “Kensei,” and Dzeko & Torres’ own collaboration with Maestro Harrell “For You.” This one’s perfect to get you ready for Miami Music Week.

Listen to Elevate – Episode 7 below and go to Facebook.com/DzekoandTorres for more information.

Tracklist:

1. Odesza ft. Shy Girls – All We Need (Dzeko & Torres Remix)

2. Dzeko & Torres, Maestro Harrell ft. Delora – For You (Original Mix)

3. Alvaro & Jetfire – Guest List (Original Mix)

4. Tiesto & KSHMR – Secrets (Original Mix)

5. Quintino ft. Una – Into The Sunset (Original Mix)

6. W&W – Rave After Rave (Original Mix)

7. Amersy – Go (Original Mix)

8. Dzeko & Torres – Alarm (Ariyan Remix)

9. Ummet Ozcan – Kensei

10. Galantis – Gold Dust (Ashton Love Remix) *Discovery Of The Week*

11. Dannic & Shermanology – Wait For You (Jewelz & Sparks Remix)

12. X-Vertigo & Teamworx – Acapulco (Original Mix)

13. The Chainsmokers – Let You Go (Mix Show Edit)

14. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (Riggi & Piros Remix)

15. Luca Guerrieri vs. Dennis Ferrer – Hey Hey Harmony (Nikos Kalogerias & Adam B Edit)