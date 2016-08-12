Porter Robinson & Madeon Announce Joint Tour, Release Collab

Alt-electropop youngsters Porter Robinson and Madeon are teaming up this fall for their joint Shelter Live North American tour and dropped a collaborative single of the same name.

The artists will deliver back-to-back live performances as part of the lengthy tour, which kicks off at Atlanta’s Tabernacle on September 29 and runs for the better part of three months ahead of its conclusion at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT on December 2. Tickets for the 17+ date tour go on sale on August 15.

Get more information at ShelterLiveTour.com and peep “Shelter” and the announced tour dates below.

H/T: Billboard