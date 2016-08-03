Pioneer DJ Unveils White DM-40-W Desktop Monitors

Pioneer DJ’s popular DM-40 desktop monitor speakers are getting a makeover with a new white edition next month.

The DM-40-W active monitor speakers offer the same technology as the original black version, including Groove technology for responsive and clear bass, a front-loaded bass reflex system to deliver tight bass kicks, and soft dome tweeters with DECO convex diffusers to produce a 3D stereo sound. Offering a wide “sweet spot” that allows users to experience clear, energetic sound whether they’re sitting, standing, or listening to music from their smartphones, the DM-40 is aimed for both your home and studio.

Grab more information here ahead of the DM-40-W’s September release.