Pioneer DJ Unveils NXS-Inspired DJM-450 2-Channel Mixer

Pioneer DJ is adding a new two-channel mixer to its portfolio with the announcement of the DJM-450.

Inheriting features and design from the company’s flagship, club-standard DJM-900NXS2, the DJM-450 boasts a familiar layout thanks to its EQs and channel faders boasting curves equivalent to its older brother. The mixer is also equipped with Sound Color FX and Beat FX straight from the NXS2, and high-quality audio is ensured from both analog and digital sound sources thanks in part to the 64-bit digital signal processor that takes advantage of dithering technology.

Users can easily connect the DJM-450 to their computer with a single USB cable due to the built-in sound card, and the unit also comes bundled with license keys for both rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs.

The full list of key features is below. Watch the introduction video here and go here for more information.