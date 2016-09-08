Pioneer DJ Unveils NXS-Inspired DJM-450 2-Channel Mixer
Pioneer DJ is adding a new two-channel mixer to its portfolio with the announcement of the DJM-450.
Inheriting features and design from the company’s flagship, club-standard DJM-900NXS2, the DJM-450 boasts a familiar layout thanks to its EQs and channel faders boasting curves equivalent to its older brother. The mixer is also equipped with Sound Color FX and Beat FX straight from the NXS2, and high-quality audio is ensured from both analog and digital sound sources thanks in part to the 64-bit digital signal processor that takes advantage of dithering technology.
Users can easily connect the DJM-450 to their computer with a single USB cable due to the built-in sound card, and the unit also comes bundled with license keys for both rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs.
The full list of key features is below. Watch the introduction video here and go here for more information.
KEY FEATURES OF THE DJM-450
1. Professional layout
Mixing on the DJM-450 feels instinctive thanks to the layout design, which inherits traits from the DJM-900NXS2 professional mixer.
2. Smooth EQs, channel faders and Magvel crossfader
Precise, smooth mixes are a breeze using the EQs and channel faders, which feature curves equivalent to those on the DJM-900NXS2. The EQ curves give precision across the highs, mids and lows, and the isolator feature means you can eliminate each EQ band when you turn the knob all the way to the left. The channel fader curves give accuracy over long, smooth mixes, and the Magvel crossfader – also taken from the DJM-900NXS2 – is a dream to scratch on. Accurate and smooth, it is durable for more than 10 million movements.
3. Professional FX with detailed control
Add professional FX to your mixes using the filter suite inherited from the DJM-900NXS2, including Sound Color FX, Beat FX and send/return:
· Sound Color FX – just turn the knob to apply Dub Echo, Sweep, Noise and Filter.
· Beat FX – add Delay, Echo, Spiral, Reverb, Trans, Flanger, Pitch and Roll in sync with the BPM.
· Send/Return – connect apps in your mobile device via USB and use them alongside the DJM-450’s internal FX. Choose your preferred return type from Aux or Insert to create the sound you want.
4. Bundled licenses for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs
The DJM-450 comes with free license keys for our professional dj performance applications, rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs, so you can play digital tracks from your PC/Mac using turntables and control vinyl (sold separately). The mixer’s built-in sound card means you can connect to your computer using a single USB cable.
How to use rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs:
Purchase the RB-VS1-K Control Vinyl from an authorized Pioneer DJ dealer or directly from our website (limited countries). Visit rekordbox.com to download the latest version of rekordbox for free and enter your license keys for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs. Find out more.
5. High-quality sound
Whether you’re playing from digital or analog sound sources, a warm, high-quality sound is created by the 64-bit digital signal processor using dithering technology.
6. Other features
· XLR terminal – high-quality audio output
· Two headphone outputs – ¼-inch stereo jack and 3.5mm mini jack
· Signal GND terminals – easily attach ground wires from analog turntables
· Gold-plated RCAs – premium sound quality on all connections
· Independent Mic section – use a microphone and the Aux input at the same time