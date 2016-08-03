Pioneer DJ Unveils Accessible PLX-500 Direct Drive Turntable

Pioneer DJ’s turntable offerings have expanded beyond just the professional market with the announcement of the PLX-500, a direct-drive vinyl solution for both DJing and personal use.

The competitively priced turntable has inherited the layout of Pioneer’s PLX-1000, offering warm analog sound and a high-torque deck suitable for scratching. Packed with a cartridge, stylus, and slipmat, the PLX-500 is ready to go right from initial unboxing. The unit’s USB out feature pairs perfectly with rekordbox’s recent update, and DJs can also use the software’s dvs Plus Pack to play and scratch digital files.

The PLX-500 will be available in both black and white versions beginning this September. Grab more info here.